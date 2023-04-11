Basketmouth Reveals Why He Wants To Quit Comedy

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has revealed why he wants to quit comedy.

Recall in 2022, that the multi-talented entertainer revealed his intention to resign from the comedy industry in a few years’ time.

Naija News reports that Basketmout while featuring on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast’ with media personality, Nedu, said he is dumping comedy to focus on creating his own industry.

According to him, he no longer wants to be part of the current industry, the reason he has explored different forms of entertainment.

Basketmouth said he had also engaged in MC jobs but decided to quit because he wasn’t enjoying it and had sometimes struggled with it.

The comedian added he also stopped doing stand-up comedy and event anchoring six years ago but many people didn’t notice.

Speaking in pidgin, he said: “When I started comedy, when I start my career na rap I start with. Then I started playing drums. From drums, music come dey improve small small. My first music wey I produced na like in 1995.

“That was the time I tried to blend hip-hop and afrobeats. But we no sabi do am so e no too work. But we tried.

“When I come discover say I dey do comedy na by chance. I no plan comedy because comedy just dey. But when I come dey see everything, I come say ‘okay Bright, you need to start designing how you want do this thing [comedy].

“My intention na to build my own industry. I no wan dey part of the industry per se. Which is why, if you notice over time, I don put head inside sitcoms. I don put head inside movies. I’m working on a movie right now. I don do music concerts. I dey do comedy shows. I see say I don dey touch everywhere. I don release album.

“Then e reach one point, I tire. I say ‘this is not honest’ because e no sweet. What I was blessed with was the talent of being a stand-up comedian. I no be MC. Na IK dem, all those people, dem be MCs. We come force ourselves. E reach one point I say I no dey do again. Six years ago, I come dey run away from MC events.

“As I come resumed [MC], I resumed this year fully. I come say ‘Bright, you no go fit run five years, you no go fit run the rest of your life doing comedy so put your time frame to five years so you can have time to do it. E fit no even reach five years. So you go fit get time to focus on other things.

“To be honest, I feel say I don build the foundation for everything wey I want do. No be where I want dey be this o. There’s a plan but I need to do all these things.”