APC Crisis: Northern Senators Reveal What Is Needed For 10th Senate Presidency

The debate on which region should produce the next senate president of Nigeria has continued among All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains.

While South-South, South-Easter senators are calling for equity and fairness, demanding that the position is zoned to their region, lawmakers from the northern region are insisting that they have all that is required to assume the number three political position in the country.

APC senators in the race for the 10th Senate president aired their minds on Monday, April 10th, and many of them insisted that they were in the race because the Senate needed a competent person as the Senate president.

Ali Ndume

During an interview with The PUNCH on Monday, the Senator representing Borno South said he would prepare to run the race on the basis of fairness and not zoning.

Ndume said he was not in the race because of desperation but that he is hoping to bring out the best in the institution.

The APC chieftain said: “The issue should be about fairness, equity and justice. Zoning is a word that is being used for zoning but fairness, equity and justice are what the Constitution preaches and it is the right thing to do.

“The constitution is clear that in the distribution of resources, there must be fairness and inclusiveness to ensure an even distribution so that no position or resources is concentrated in one zone, tribe, religion and so on.

“I want you to know that I am not vying for this position out of desperation or because I am the best but I am looking out for the best for the institution.

“When defining the best, you have to look at competence, experience, position and pedigree of the person involved.

“I have already thrown in my ring but whatever the party and my colleagues feel should be the consideration. I am not going to vote for myself,” Ndume said.

He reiterated that he put out his agenda for his colleagues to judge and vote accordingly.

“That is why I am not comfortable with processes based on trivialities. If they come up with the arrangement, if it’s fair then why not but if it is not, then that is going to be another thing,” Ndume said.

Talking of his chances considering that the Vice –President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima is from his state, Senator Ndume stated that they were separate individuals who should be treated by merit as “one’s tribe isn’t what one has a choice over.

“The argument is not sustainable because the current Vice-President is from the South-West, and so is the Speaker. If that can happen, so what stops the Vice-President and the Senate President from coming from the same zone?”

National Assembly During Jonathan’s Administration

Ndume recalled that during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Senate President, David Mark; the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the Speaker, Patricia Etteh, were all Christians.

According to him, nobody kicked against the duo leading the 8th national assembly as they were both Christians.

Jibrin Barau

On his part, Senator representing Kano Central, Jibrin Barau, argued that the party had much to gain if it zoned it to the North- West considering their performance at the last election.

He said, “The North-West zone deserves the Senate Presidency and it would be in the interest of the party to zone the Senate Presidency to them.”

Barau noted that at the recently concluded election, the North-West, precisely Kano, gave the President-elect a huge advantage over other states.

The lawmaker, therefore, noted that if any zone had a stronger claim to the Senate Presidency, it should be the North-West.

Reiterating his point, Barau said the legislature was distinct from other arms of government as it thrives more on experience and longevity in the parliament, which he had garnered over the years.

He said, “Among those who are running for the seat of the Senate Presidency, I am the most ranked senator. So, it’s constitutional and among those who are showing their intentions to run for the Senate Presidency, I am the most experienced.

“The issue is that of competence. You need to be grounded in the residue of the legislature before you become the Senate Presidency. Merits shouldn’t be overlooked for sentiments.”

He, however, said he would agree with whatever decision the APC takes as a loyal party man.

Sani Musa

In his argument, Senator representing Niger East, Senator Musa said he is most qualified to become the president of the 10th Senate.

While making a case for the North-Central, the lawmaker said it was only fair to include the region in the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

He said, “I am eminently qualified and the North Central does deserve the zoning of the seats.

“I am a ranking senator with different experiences in leadership capacities in and outside of the National Assembly. By every merit, I am qualified.

“North-Central delivered its votes for the APC and if the South-West and North-East got both the president and vice president, the North-Central should be given the opportunity to produce the Senate president.”