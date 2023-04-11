Abdullahi Adamu Reveals Why He Resigned As Wiki Tourists’ Technical Adviser

Abdullahi Adamu has announced his resignation from his position as the technical adviser of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Wikki Tourists Football Club.

The resignation of Abdullahi Adamu came days after Rivers United assistant coach Fatai Osho announced his resignation on Facebook without saying why he decided to part ways with the reigning NPFL champions.

But in the case of Adamu, the tactician sent a letter to Wikki Tourists’ chairman on Monday to explain why he decided to step down from his role.

In the letter, the tactician claimed that Wikki Tourists’ administrators had interfered with his capacity to do his duties successfully ever since he began working as the club’s technical adviser.

Adamu claimed that his ineffectiveness was a factor in the club’s dismal performance in games.

He said, “You may wish to recall that since I assumed duty as Technical Adviser, I have not been accorded the opportunity to fully exercise the functions of the office of Technical Adviser due to management’s interference and inability to take their responsibilities during league matches, which is public knowledge.

“This action of the management has rendered me helpless thereby affecting the recent performance of the club and also threatening my career.

“Consequently, based on the above-stated reason, I hereby resign my appointment as Technical Adviser with immediate effect.

“I wish to also register my appreciation to the management for the opportunity given to me to serve as Technical Adviser to Wikki Tourists FC.”