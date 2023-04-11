2023 Election: PDP Sure Of Victory At Tribunal – Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, the media adviser of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed hope of securing victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

It would be recalled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential contest in Nigeria,

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Atiku, in the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, challenged the results declared by INEC and the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect.

The PDP flagbearer also applied for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to the APC candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He maintained that the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The PDP candidate, through his team of lawyers led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), further argued that Tinubu’s election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices.

In the petition, the former Vice President named INEC as 1st respondent, Tinubu as 2nd respondent, his running mate, Shettima Kashim as 3rd respondent, and the APC as 4th respondent.

Atiku prayed the court to declare him the winner of the presidential election, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast at the election.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, Shaibu said the leading opposition party is optimistic about securing victory at the tribunal.

He said: “We are very optimistic.”