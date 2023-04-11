10th Senate: Lawmaker Reveals What He Will Do If APC Rejects Zoning To North-Central

Senator representing Niger East district in the National Assembly, Sani Musa, has revealed what he will do if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) refuses to zone the position to the North-Central.

Naija News reports that at least eight lawmakers have so far declared interest in becoming the 10th president of the Nigerian Senate.

They include Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano Central), Sani Musa (Niger East), Orji Kalu (Abia North), and GodsWill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West).

Others are Senators Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Peter Ndubuze (Imo North), Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West), and Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), amongst others.

Senator Musa, who had boasted of having all it takes to oversee the affairs of the 10th National Assembly said on Monday that he would go for the position of deputy senate president should APC decides not to zone the position to his region.

“I have always made it known that I am in support of the party’s decision. If the zoning of the party doesn’t favour the North-Central which is where I come from, I will go for the seat of the Deputy Senate President,” The PUNCH quoted Musa saying.

I Am Most Qualified

Meanwhile, Senator Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo), has boasted that he was the most qualified for the Senate Presidency.

Defending the South-East during an interview earlier, the Imo lawmaker said going by situations on the ground, his region should be allowed to produce the 10th Senate President in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity.

On his candidacy, Izunaso said he had the experience and capacity needed to ensure stability and a cordial working relationship between the executive and legislature and has been a lawmaker since 2003.