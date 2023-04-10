Yul Edochie Takes Action On Judy Austin Days After Son’s Death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has sparked mixed reactions online, over a series of photos and posts deleted on his Instagram page, including photos of his second wife, Judy Austin, and a post announcing the arrival of their son, Star Dikeh.

Naija News reports that this comes barely two weeks after the actor lost his first son, Kambilichukwu, who fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It was gathered that the boy developed a seizure while playing football with his colleagues in school and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive it.

Since the tragic incident, Yul has been away from social media, including his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin.

This publication checked Yul’s page and it was discovered that he has cleared all recent posts made this year, all posts of Judy, and public apology to May.

However, the thespian left some videos of himself and May including other old posts from the year 2022 but none of Judy’s posts are on his page.

In what could probably be termed a new beginning following the death of his son, some netizens have reacted to the development.

