Video: Top Nollywood Stars Storm Pasuma’s Residence Over Mother’s Death

Some Nollywood stars have stormed the residence of popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma over the death of his mother, Adijat Kuburat who was laid to rest in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Pasuma took to his Instagram page on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, to share the sad news of his mother’s death.

The musician who described his mother as ‘Jewel’ whilst stressing she would forever be missed buried her on Friday morning after funeral prayers in Islamic rites.

Paying a condolence visit, some Nollywood stars such as Kudirat Ogunro also known as Semilore Pweety, Iyabo Ojo and Boye Best arrived at the Fuji singer’s house to pay their respect.

Sharing a video of the visit, Iyabo Ojo captioned it, “@officialpasuma may Allah grant you the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss my dear friend 🙏🏾, May her beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace 🤍🕊️ stay strong padi mi.”

