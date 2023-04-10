Tinubu: APC Wants Tribunal To Dismiss Three Suits Against President-elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) to dismiss the suit filed by three parties against the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

Naija News understands the Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), had, in separate petitions, challenged Tinubu’s victory before the tribunal.

However, the APC legal team on Sunday night filed a response against the petition from the three parties. The response was filed by a member of the party’s legal team, Thomas Ojo.

AA, in the petition, sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, APC, and Hamza Al-Mustapha, its factional presidential candidate and former CSO to late General Sani Abacha.

APM, in its petition, joined Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, INEC, APC, and Kabir Masari, who stood as a vice-presidential placeholder during the primaries before he was substituted with Shettima.

APP dragged INEC, APC, and Tinubu to court as respondents.

In the suits, marked CA/PEPC/01/2023, CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/02/2023, AA, APM and APP are respectively challenging the result of the presidential poll on the grounds of alleged substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws of Nigeria, as well as the INEC guidelines.

Responding, the APC faulted the claims by the political parties and wants the tribunal to dismiss their claims.