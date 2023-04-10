Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ Crushes Four To Death In Ondo

A yet-to-be-identified ‘Yahoo boy’ has crushed four people to death in an accident which occurred in the Ijoka area, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

An eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard on the incident said the ‘Yahoo boy’ crushed the victims who were on commercial motorcycles.

He noted that fetish things were found in the car of the suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ when he was rushed to the hospital.

According to him “The Yahoo boy was driving a Toyota car along the road and suddenly skidded off its lane to crush the victims who were on commercial motorcycles also known as Okada.

“Immediately the accident happened some sympathizers who rushed to rescue the victims and the driver, later found some fetish items inside the driver’s vehicle, raising suspension that he is a ‘yahoo boy’.

“Angered by their discovery in the car, the sympathizers descended on the driver and beat him to a point of comatose.

“For the timely intervention of the men of the state police command, who arrived at the scene, the driver and his vehicle would have been set ablaze by the mob following what they discovered in his vehicle.”

The deceased was later taken to the state hospital mortuary while those injured were treated at the same hospitals.

One of the policemen who rescued the driver from the mob informed the vanguard that the driver was taken to the state police command headquarters for questioning.

He said, “We’ve to rescue the suspect from the mob, thank God we arrived at the scene on time, they would’ve killed the boy.

”He has been detained at the state police headquarters in Akure. Our detectives would be questioning him.”