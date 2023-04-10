See Breakdown Of States Where INEC Plans To Conduct Supplementary Polls On April 15

In about five days from now, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would hold supplementary polls in some states across the federation.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire on April 15 would conduct two governorship, five senatorial, 31 House of Representatives, and 57 state constituencies’ seats in the supplementary polls.

It was gathered that the supplementary election will be held in 142 polling units with 96,319 registered voters of which 94,209 registrants collected their PVCs in Adamawa State for the governorship polls.

It would be recalled that the INEC declared the March 18 governorship election inconclusive in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

The INEC declared the Kebbi State governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of results in 69 polling units across 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state, while in Adamawa polls were declared inconclusive because cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and the runner-up, Aisha Dahiru of the APC.

Supplementary Senatorial elections will be held in the North-western states of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara.

In Sokoto, it was gathered from Vanguard that supplementary polls are to hold for all three senatorial seats –Sokoto North, Sokoto East, and Sokoto South– where elections were earlier declared inconclusive.

Elections will be held in 389 polling units across all the 23 LGAs of the state, with 227,743 eligible voters participating in the election.

In Kebbi and Zamfara, the election will hold in one senatorial district each, that is Kebbi North and Zamfara Central.

While the election will be held in 23 polling units in the Kebbi North senatorial elections, voters in 83 polling units will be voting for the Zamfara Central senatorial election with 13,243 and 47,277 eligible voters, respectively.

The supplementary elections for the House of Representatives will be held for 31 constituencies in 15 states.

They include Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1), Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).

While polls would be held in 57 constituencies in 17 states for the States House of Assembly positions.

The states involved are Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (5), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Imo (1), Kaduna (5), Kano (14), Kebbi (8), Niger (4), Ogun (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (1), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Enugu (1), Adamawa (4).