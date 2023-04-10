Police Deny Knowledge Of Ransom Payment For Release Of Ex-Adamawa Deputy Governor, Gye-Wado

The Nigeria Police has denied any knowledge of payment of ransom before the kidnapped former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Onye Gye-Wado was released by his abductors.

Naija News recalls unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

The gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence.

Kidnappers responsible for the abduction reached out to the former Deputy Governor’s family on phone to make a demand of N70 million for his release but the family negotiated from N2 million and later N3.5 million, eventually paying N4 million before he was released.

His release was also confirmed by the police public relations officer (PPRO) in Nasarawa, Ramhan Nansel but the command spokesperson on Monday however said he is not aware if a ransom was paid before the former deputy governor was released.

Nansel said Gye-Wado regained his freedom following the “search and rescue” operation of the police.

“We don’t support or encourage payment of ransom. So that is totally out of our knowledge. We don’t know anything about that,” he added in a chat with TheCable.