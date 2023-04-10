Peter Obi Supporters Criticising Me Are Ignorant, I Remain Labour Party Chairman – Lamidi Apapa Insists

The deputy national chairman (south) of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has insisted that he remains the party’s acting national chairman.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Apapa also stated that he enjoys the support of the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi’s followers, better known as “Obidients.”

Recall that Lamidi had last week declared himself as the LP national chairman following a fresh legal battle in the party which resulted in the suspension of Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

However, Labour Party state chairmen in the 36 states disowned the factional leadership, throwing its weight behind Julius Abure as the party’s leader.

But Apapa maintains he is the party’s acting national chairman, saying, “As of today, I am the acting national chairman of the party.”

He dismissed claims that he is being sponsored by LP political opponents to destroy the party, stressing that as a foundational member, he won’t do such.

“That is not true. Nobody is sponsoring me. For anybody to now say I want to run down the party, that is a lie,” the LP chieftain added.

He noted that seven members of the LP National Working Committee (NWC) voted for him as the acting chairman of the party.

The Labour Party factional National Chairman claimed that he enjoys the backing of Obi’s growing support base called “Obidients.”

Asked if Peter Obi supporters are backing him, he said, “I think so,” adding, “When you say Obidients’ side, are they not Nigerians?”

He claimed that members of the “Obidient” movement who have criticised his action are acting out of ignorance.

“Let me tell you, if they know what transpired, they will know they are acting out of ignorance,” he said.