Peter Obi Sends Message To Adesanya On Winning UFC 287 Middleweight Title

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigerian-born Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Israel Adesanya on regaining the UFC 287 middleweight title.

Naija News reported that Adesanya viciously knocked out his opponent, Alex Pereira, and regained the UFC 287 middleweight title at the event held in Miami, United States of America.

The UFC Middleweight fight scoreboard showed that Pereira got 7 – 2 – 0 points against Adesanya who went home with 24 – 2 – 0 points after the Saturday night fight.

It could be recalled that Adesanya had made the first move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi said Adesanya has proved that persistence is the path to reclamation by decisively knocking out his opponent and regaining his UFC Middleweight Title.

He wrote: “By decisively knocking out his opponent and regaining his UFC Middleweight Title last night, Israel Adesanya @stylebender

proved that persistence is the path to reclamation. Congratulations valiant Champion!...”