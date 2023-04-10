Peter Obi Reacts To Demise Of Former Justice Minister, Ajibola

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the death of Nigeria’s former Minister of Justice, and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Naija News reported that the former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, died on Saturday midnight at a Lagos hospital after a protracted illness.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi, on behalf of his family, conveyed his most profound condolences to the Ajibola family on the death of their patriarch.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the late Ajibola served Nigeria and the world diligently and honorably as a former minister and a former ICJ judge.

The LP flagbearer prayed that God Almighty will grant the family the fortitude to bear this colossal loss and give peaceful repose to his soul.

He wrote: “My family and I convey our most profound condolences to the Ajibola family on the death of their patriarch, Prince Bola Ajibola.

“Prince Ajibola, a former Attorney-General of Nigeria, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, served Nigeria and the world diligently and honourably.

“We pray that God Almighty will grant the family the fortitude to bear this colossal loss and give peaceful repose to his soul.“