Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Osoba, Others Attend Ajibola’s Burial Ceremony [Photos]

Some dignitaries, on Sunday, attended the burial ceremony of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, died in the early hours of Sunday at a Lagos hospital at the age of 89.

Naija News reports that the Janazah prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, for the remains of the former Justice minister.

His remains were later interred within the premises of the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) along the Abiola Way area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Some of the important personalities present at the burial ceremony included Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Governor of Ogun State and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Segun Osoba.

Others at the event were Chief Justice of the State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola.

My Dad Was A Passionate Personality – Son

Speaking at the ceremony, the first son of the deceased, Segun Ajibola, described his father as a passionate personality whose interest is the unity of the country.

He stated that his father will be sorely missed for his sense of humor, generosity, and religious beliefs.

He said: “As you can see, we are making all arrangements possible to lay him down for God almighty to take charge of this afternoon so that’s why we are all here making several efforts.

“We want to thank all those who have called us from far and wide, from the world courts, from across the country, from the north, from the east, all over, friends, family, and a lot of people who our father has worked with over the years.

“Internationally, they have all heard about it and they have been calling us and sending us their best wishes. What we ask for is that all those who wish us well keep us in their prayers this day and the day ahead of us as we continue with all the efforts to give him a befitting burial.

“My dad was a very passionate person, very deep and highly religious in all the efforts he has made in establishing a university which has an Islamic flavor in terms of the Islamic center he has set up and the way he has conducted himself and his life within the tenet’s of the religion as well as he could possibly do.

“For us, as a father, he meant so many things, he was very loving, clearing but he was a strict disciplinarian, very firm and very tough, a thorough personality as he never allowed us to get out of hand in any way he could help, and we remember him for his high level of humor.

“My dad was an extremely humorous person and generous to a fault, we are all beneficiaries of his love and his affection and his wisdom and discipline, we will miss him dearly without a doubt.”

Prince Ajibola mentored me – Osinbajo

Speaking at the burial ceremony, Vice President Osinbajo expressed sadness over the death of Prince Bola Ajibola.

Osinbajo, speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta after the burial of the legal luminary said his personal interaction with the late legal icon as Special Adviser would be indelible in his heart.

He said: “Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a Special Adviser when he was the Attorney General of the Federation and one thing he demonstrated was his belief for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity.

“I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his firstborn has said that I am actually his firstborn. It’s a great honor that I know him and he mentored me.

“He has so much for education. The love he has for education made him sell all his belongings, including his houses when he wanted to establish Crescent University.”