'Nigeria's Morning Will Come' - Peter Obi Celebrates Anthony Joshua, Israel Adesanya

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has celebrated Nigerian-British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua and kickboxer, Israel Adesanya, for their latest separate victories.

Naija News reports that Joshua recently defeated Jermaine Franklin at the O2. Adesanya on the other hand had just retrieved his middleweight title from Brazilian Alex Pereira in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 287).

In a congratulatory message to the duo on Sunday, Peter Obi asked Nigerians not to give up amid the challenges facing the country, saying Nigeria’s morning will surely come soon.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, both Joshua and Adesanya persevered in their efforts and bounced back to reclaim their crowns. “That is the true Nigerian spirit,” Obi said.

Obi’s tweet reads: “The latest victories recorded by Nigeria’s boxing champions; @anthonyjoshua & Isreal Adesanya

@stylebender bring to bare the true resilient spirit of Nigerians. Both champions persevered in their efforts and bounced back to reclaim their crowns- that is the true Nigerian spirit.

“With all the challenges facing our nation on all fronts, we can only fight on as one united people. It has been dark for so long, but Nigeria’s morning will surely come, if we do not give up. And like our boxing champions, we shall lift our hands in victory.”

While congratulating Adesanya earlier, Obi said: “By decisively knocking out his opponent and regaining his UFC Middleweight Title last night, Israel Adesanya @stylebender proved that persistence is the path to reclamation. Congratulations valiant Champion.”