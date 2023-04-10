My University Rustication Fully Documented – Adamu Garbu Speaks On Being University Drop Out

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has opened up about his rustication from Kano State University of technology, Wudil, Kano state.

The Adamawa-born entrepreneur, in defense to his academic qualifications after being called out on Twitter on Monday, acknowledged that he was expelled from university, but, however, has gone on to become a successful founder of a multi-million Naira empire.

The APC chieftain also likened himself to success icons like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

Replying to 99% OPPRESSED, who tweeted, ”I just found out that @adamugarba is not a university graduate. He was expelled from Kano state University of technology, Wudil, Kano state. When he was 300 level. Go and verify, or let Adamu Garba deny this.”

Garba said, “What a stale news! My university rustication story is well known all over and fully documented in all my public profiles? Even in my memoir. My story is like those of Jobs, Gates etc.”

Adamu then went on to note that he wrote about his rustication in his memoir said to be coming up in June.

He said, “You must always find something out, no matter how stale, for engagements, usual Obidiots styles. If you read my memoir, coming up in this June, you’ll stop ‘waisting’ your time here & be more focused in your life to produce something more meaningful for your future.

“You kept missing it. I’ve never worked for Government. I build my business myself, started at 26. I’m now 40.”