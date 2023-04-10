Mr Macaroni Blows Hot, Make Demand From Police After Officer Is Seen Flogging Man Publicly

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has condemned the video of a police officer assaulting a man in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News reports that in the video making the rounds online, some police officers could be seen assaulting a yet to be unidentified man and his colleague, a lady on a roadside.

Reacting to the video, Macaroni via his Twitter handle on Monday condemned the act, stating that the Nigerian police should immediately change their names to ‘ Oppression force’ adding they know nothing than to harass and extort.

He wrote: “The Nigerian Police Force should change their name to Nigerian Oppression Force. They don’t know more than harassing, extorting and brutalizing citizens. Shame!!.”

