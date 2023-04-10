Labour Party Reveals Why It Is Targeted With Attacks

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the crisis rocking the party leadership, adding that it is targeted at destabilising the party.

According to LP, the attack is the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Youth Leader of the party, Kennedy Ahanotu made this claim in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Ahanotu said in the last few weeks LP has been in the news for reasons other than its performance in the just concluded election against more parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC.

He said, “Before the campaigns, the Labour Party worked with a fixated aspiration, and that was to ensure that a new political order where Nigerians would take back their country from the marauding politicians is enthroned.

“Fortune smiled at the party the moment former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi was nominated as the presidential candidate of the party.

“But as expected, political buccaneers surfaced from everywhere, seeking to reap where they did not sow.

“The first crisis was when a former Deputy National Chairman Calistus Okafor whose tenure had long elapsed suddenly resurfaced and attempted to hijack the leadership, but that was resisted.

“The courts punctured all his antics and permanently shut his evil enterprises.

“However, all hell was let loose when at the formation of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, the name of the then National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi didn’t appear as the head of media and Publicity of the PCC.

“That didn’t sit or sink well with him. All his efforts to force his way through were unsuccessful as his treacherous past manifested vividly and spoke against him. He then resorted to declaring war against the party and the leadership.

“It would be plausible at this point to note here that the PCC members are populated by both party and non-party members who were assembled based on their competence and track records of sacrificial services by the presidential candidate to help in the prosecution of the campaigns and of course the election.

“The candidate deserves the right to choose the team he wants to work within the project.

“To some people, campaign time is a time to make money and milk candidates of their resources.

“This might be the practice in the other parties but this is a Labour Party, populated by Obidient fateful; a party without structure, bereft of billionaire sponsors, no government patronage, in fact, it is known as a party that doesn’t and will not give ‘Shishi’.

“The only driving force was the organic structure populated by younger Nigeria driven by a passion to rewrite the wrongs of the ageing leaders who mismanaged our Commonwealth.”

Ahanotu alleged that members of the LP played into the hands of desperate politicians especially those of the APC to cause a crisis within the party.

He claimed that its a plan to derail the party from pursuing its mandate.