Keyamo Mocks Labour Party Over Leadership Crisis

The Chief Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Festus Keyamo, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) over its leadership crisis.

Naija News reports that a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had on April 5 issued an order restraining Julius Abure from parading himself as the LP National Chairman.

On April 6, Abure alleged that thugs aided by police officers invaded the party’s headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and caused damage to the property.

He claimed that the invasion was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the party and its challenge of the presidential election won by Bola Tinubu.

However, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Lamidi Apapa, declared that he had taken charge of the affairs of the party following the removal of Abure from office.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter account on Monday, Keyamo said God has answered the prayers of some LP members who prayed for an Interim Government with interim party chairmen.

He wrote: “God Almighty has a way of answering some prayers; after losing the Presidential election, some persons (in apparent bitterness) prayed for an Interim Government, so God decided to answer their prayers by giving them interim Party Chairmen. Is our God not a miracle-working God?”