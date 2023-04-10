Is It A Curse? – Onanuga Slams Peter Obi For Using ‘Daddy’ In Birthday Message To Pa Adebanjo

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his birthday message to Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Recall that the LP candidate, Peter Obi, celebrated the leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

The former governor whilst pouring his encomium described Pa Adebanjo as a ‘respected father figure’ and ‘Daddy.’

He said, “On behalf of my family, I wish a very respected father-figure, Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Chief PA Ayo Adebanjo a very hearty happy birthday.

“Daddy, you have remained a resounding and consistent voice in preaching for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.

“I admire and respect above all, your courage in speaking up on bad governance and flawed public policies. Your patriotic fervor is exemplary.

“As you clock 95 years today, I thank God for the gift of your life to our nation and humanity. Your place in the annals of Nigeria’s history is secure.

Reacting to the post, Onanuga slammed Obi over his birthday post to Pa Adebajo saying, “Peter Obi can’t just stop saying ‘Daddy’. Is it a curse?”

It’s Fake – Peter Obi Denies Alleged Audio Conversation With Bishop Oyedepo

Peter Obi recently denied allegations of having phone conversation with the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Obi in a personally signed statement, said he has observed the various campaigns of calumny directed at his person in the past few days.

The former Anambra State Governor also denied allegations of inciting people against the Nigerian state or encouraging anyone to undermine Nigeria as accused by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Naija News recalls Obi was alleged in the said leaked audio to have described the 2023 presidential election as a religious war and urged Bishop Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian votes.

Also, Lai Mohammed accused him of inciting Nigerians to violence over the outcome of the presidential election.

According to Obi in his reaction, the allegations against him are untrue and contrary to his personality.