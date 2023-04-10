‘I Was Seeing Dead People’ – Mr Ibu Speaks On How God Brought Him Back To Life

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has recounted how God gave him a second chance to live.

Naija News recalls that the comic actor battled a strange illness that kept him out of the limelight for about three years.

In 2019, Mr Ibu alleged that his kinsmen paid some of his domestic workers to poison him because of his successful career.

In May 2022, the comic actor also alleged that he was poisoned for the third time.

However, in a recent interview with Vanguard, the thespian reiterated the illness was perpetrated by people that hate him.

Speaking on his experience while at the hospital, Mr Ibu said he was already seeing some dead people on the other side but God brought him back to life.

The actor said his sickness taught him a big lesson adding that he is surprised that he is still alive.

He said, “My illness was actually perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system and they told me what was wrong and what they are going to do. I said ‘Whatever you are going to do, please, do it, let me live because if I die like this the enemies will laugh’. And then the doctors said Okay, there’s no problem.

“At the time, I didn’t know what happened. I left! So, whatever I was saying they recorded it. I was saying something like somebody who is going mad. I wasn’t actually seeing anybody. But on the other side where I was at that time, I was seeing some dead people.. God brought me back.”