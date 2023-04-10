How Peter Obi, Femi Otedola Celebrated Dangote On 66th Birthday

The presidential candidate, (LP) Peter Obi and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola on Monday celebrated Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote on his 66th birthday.

Taking to their individual social media, Otedola posted a photo from his visit to Dangote’s refinery and fertilizer plant in Lagos on Instagram and wished him more years of brilliance and magnanimity.

“Happy Birthday to my brother @aliko_dangotegcon as he celebrates his 66th year of greatness! Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magnanimity,” Otedola wrote.

Peter Obi on the other hand, praised the business magnate for adding immense value and growth in the business sector.

Sharing a photo of the billionaire in a suit, he wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to a great Nigerian business magnate and dear friend, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. As the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, you have added immense value, transformed and contributed to the growth and development of the business services sector in

“Nigeria and Africa. May Almighty God continue to protect, guide and grant you many more years of good health, happiness, and enterprise. May He also protect and bless you, and your family always. -PO”