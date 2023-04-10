Fani-Kayode Reacts As Soyinka Challenges Baba-Ahmed To Debate

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a call from Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka challenging the Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a live debate.

Naija News recalls that Soyinka had challenged Baba-Ahmed to a TV debate over his stand on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Soyinka who openly disagreed with the position of Baba-Ahmed in a television interview, also questioned the attitude of the Labour Party supporters popularly referred to as obidients.

However, the LP vice president candidate rejected the challenge, saying that it would be wrong for him to sit and point out the folly of the Professor’s position to him.

In a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said expecting Baba-Ahmed to debate with Soyinka is like “expecting a village idiot to debate with the Pres. of the Oxford or Cambridge Union.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the Nobel laureate will disgrace the LP vice presidential candidate in seconds, even at the age of 88.

He wrote: “Expecting Dati the Daft to debate with Kongi is like expecting a village idiot to debate with the Pres. of the Oxford or Cambridge Union. Even at the age of 88, in seconds, the Nobel Laureate would remove the Taureg’s pants, make him cry like a baby& send him back to Mauritania.”