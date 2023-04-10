Champions League: Choupo-Moving Out Of Man City Clash As Osimhen Misses Training

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round will take the center stage this week as the remaining teams in the competition attempt to progress further in the campaign.

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich will travel to the Etihad to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City without one of their star players Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Ahead of the game which will kick off at 20:00 (8 PM WAT) on Tuesday, April 11, Bayern Munich announced that Choupo-Moting won’t travel with the team to England due to a knee injury.

The club’s statement read, “Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cannot travel to Manchester, the striker has been ruled out because of a knee joint problem”.

Note that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 34, didn’t play a part in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday. The Cameroon international who has scored three goals in the Champions League and 10 goals in the German Bundesliga is likely to be replaced up front by Serge Gnabry against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Osimhen missing in Training

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen did not train with the rest of his teammates at Napoli on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash with domestic rivals AC Milan.

Osimhen returned to Napoli after the March international break with a tear in his adductor muscle. Due to the injury, he missed AC Milan’s 4-0 demolition of Napoli in the Serie A. Also, he didn’t play in the league win over Leece last weekend.

Before the game against Leece, coach Luciano Spalletti told reporters that Osimhen would be available for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals away match against AC Milan on Wednesday.

However, a famous Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Osimhen couldn’t train with the team but was subjected to individual training in the gym after an individual workout on the pitch.

Reports from the club suggest that it is the outcome of the test that Osimhen would undergo on Tuesday that would determine his availability on Wednesday.

The first leg of the Champions League game will take place at the San Siro at 20:00 (8 PM WAT) on Wednesday, April 12.

Other first-leg quarter-finals fixtures are:

Benfica Vs Inter Milan (Tuesday, 20:00)

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea (Wednesday, 20:00)