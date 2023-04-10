Connect with us

Buhari Sends Message To Dangote On His 66th Birthday

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Africa’s richest man and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended Dangote for the numerous efforts he is making for the nation’s progress.

The Nigerian leader, who hailed the businessman for giving new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation, wished the billionaire a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

Buhari said: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday.


“He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation.”

