Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 10th April 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N744 and sell at N750 on Sunday 9th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N744 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In a recent publication, the World Bank has revealed that Ghanaian Cedi was the worst-performing currency in the Sub-Saharan African region among its equals last year.

This is as the global bank revealed that the Nigerian currency, Naira, was devalued by 10.2 per cent in the year under review.

According to the global bank, the Naira value was mostly affected by the rising food and fuel prices which were responsible for high inflation in the country in 2022.

The world bank’s Africa’s Pulse report for April 2023 averred further that the Ghanaian cedi on its own lost 40 per cent of its value in 2022.

It stated that the currency has already lost 20 per cent of its value so far in 2023. Commenting on the naira, the bank said, “Other currencies with significant losses last year include those of Sudan (23.6 per cent), Malawi (20.7 per cent), The Gambia (14.6 per cent), and Nigeria (10.2 per cent).”

The report explained that rising food and fuel prices and the depreciation of the exchange rate were the main drivers of inflationary pressures in the region—particularly in countries like Ghana, Sudan, and Malawi.