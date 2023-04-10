APC Considering S/East For Senate President, N/West, N/Central For Speakership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in its bid to balance power distribution in the country, is considering zoning the office of the Senate President to the South-East.

This is coming amidst the claim that former minister, Godswill Akpabio may relinquish his ambition for Senate Presidency.

There are indications that Akpabio might settle for a ministerial position in the cabinet of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Akpabio who had the intention of contesting for the presidency, during the presidential primary of the APC stepped down for Tinubu who later won the party’s ticket.

According to Vanguard, sources that spoke with the platform disclosed that Akpabio’s intention to withdraw from the race is because APC decided to zone the office of the Senate President to the South East.

Some of the aspirants who have made known their intention to contest for the Senate President office include Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu; Jibrin Barau (Kano North), Sani Musa (Niger East) and Ali Ndume (Borno South).

Others on the list include the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West); the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (Ebonyi South), and the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).

A source who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity said the party leadership would soon announce the zoning arrangements of all the presiding and principal offices both in the Senate and the House.