APC Chieftain Suggests Who Should Emerge Senate President

The leadership of the Senate has been charged by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, to consider Senator Barau Jibrin from the North West for the office of Senate President.

Garba’s statement is coming amidst the call for the office of the Senate President to be zoned to the South-East

According to Garba, no aspirant for the Senate Presidency is as qualified as Jibrin.

Garba, while speaking on Arise TV, said: “So that is why personally, I believe that most of the aspirants of the Senate Presidency know that there’s no person that’s as qualified as Sen. Barau Jibrin. Why did I say so? This man started his political career in the national assembly in 1999.

“The Red Chamber has been more organized than it has ever been since 1999 because there has been a proper structure of working relationships with the executive. And if we have this mature leadership that drives this success, why can’t we allow Sen. Barau Jibrin to be able to drive the Office of the Senate President, so that we can have a coordinated and better organized and responsible government that meets the needs and yearnings of Nigerians.

“That’s why I believe that Sen. Barau Jibrin is the most qualified, especially looking at his personal antecedents in public service, and his activities in the Senate as the highest-ranking member.

“Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu gave meagerly Only 8000 votes, but had 40 something thousand votes to himself, in the same election, same people, the same procedure, the same INEC, the same BVAS, in an election held on the same day, within the same state. Now how do you draw such a comparison?

“If you go to Sen. Godswill Akpabio, from the South-South, there are reports from several quarters that Senator Godswill Akpabio is nursing the intention of dropping his ambition for a ministerial position.”