APC Chieftain Speaks On Tinubu Being A Religious Bigot

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Adejare Bello, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is not a religious bigot.

Bello said the Tinubu administration will ensure that relationships among Nigerians will be organic, one built on the pillars of friendship, empathy, and togetherness devoid of political bitterness.

He said Tinubu is a leader who can unite all the regions of the country, stressing that it will not be difficult to bring everybody on board regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Bello said the President-elect will try to harmonise disparate interests and manage dissensions, adding that his character inspires hope and patriotism.

He said despite the opposition against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president-elect will ensure appointments are not lopsided.

Bello said: “It is true that over the years, various administrations have struggled with the challenge of harmonising disparate interests and managing dissensions.

“But what really matters is the will and the managerial amplitude which Tinubu possesses to respond to the problems.

“Tinubu knows the country so well and is quite abreast with its cultural and historical developments and he is surrounded by brilliant Nigerians with sound minds; none you can fault in terms of intellect and understanding of the delicate issues in the country in different aspects of the economy.

“This gives him an advantage not to play politics of ‘me and my people’. With Tinubu in the saddle, the relationship among Nigerians will be organic, one built on the pillars of friendship, empathy and togetherness devoid of political bitterness.

“It is therefore a little wonder that he is so widely accepted by the people on the other side of the Niger from the wild reception his campaign train received all over the country.”