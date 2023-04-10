16 Ogun PDP Assembly Candidates Drag INEC, APC To Court

Some aggrieved candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have approached the election petitions tribunal in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State, weeks after the conduct of the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The sixteen PDP House of Assembly candidates approached the court accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, among others.

Naija News understands that INEC declared APC candidates as winners of the March 18 House of Assembly polls in the state.

In their petitions, however, the aggrieved candidates of the PDP claimed several infractions occurred during the elections, such as disruption of polling units, violence, snatching of ballot boxes and others.

The PDP candidates appealed to the tribunal to order their return, claiming that they polled the majority votes.

The aggrieved politicians were candidates of the PDP for Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South II, Ado-Ota I & II, Ewekoro, Ifo II, Imeko-Afon, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-North II, Sagamu II, Obafemi-Owode, Odeda, Ipokia, Yewa-North I & II and Yewa-South.

Represented by their counsel, Dr Hassan Balogun, the petitioners joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the respective elected APC candidates as respondents.

Meanwhile, former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has demanded the immediate prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for spreading false information concerning the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The elder statesman insisted that Mohammed, in his various statement over the past eight years, had led to divisions in the country.

According to the Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Mohammed has failed in his duty of creating an atmosphere for Nigerians to live in unity.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, Clark noted that Mohammed’s activities in the Ministry of Information and Culture have been disappointing.

The statement was entitled, “LAI MOHAMMED MINISTER OF INFORMATION SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF LABOUR PARTY MR PETER GREGORY OBI”.

Speaking further, Clark stated that Mohammed’s recent visit to the United States of America, USA, on the issue of Interim National Government, ING, to damage the reputation of Obi’s rising profile is an effort in futility.

He argued that the Minister’s accusation was not based on on any report or information given by any state agency, but on mere propaganda targeted at destroying the reputation of an innocent citizen.