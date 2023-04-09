Shehu Sani Discloses Two Individuals Responsible For Kidnappings In Rural Communities

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has said shared his opinion on the state of kidnapping in the North.

According to him the situation would not abate or cease as long as Bello Turji and Ado Aleru are at large.

The erstwhile lawmaker said this while reacting to the abduction of 80 people in Zamfara State.

Naija News recalls that Bandits had kidnapped over 80 children in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday.

The abductees are between the ages of 12 and 17.

Parents of the victims said they were in the bush in the early hours when the assailants rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Sani argued that the government had failed to protect the lives of Nigerians while also insisting that the situation would continue until Turji and Aleru are apprehended

Reacting, Sani tweeted: “The Kidnapping of 80 people in Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria by terrorists.

“As long as the likes of Bello Turji and Ado Aleru are at large despite all the Air bombardments, abduction of people in those rural communities will not cease. The Govt has failed to secure lives.”