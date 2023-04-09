Peter Obi: ‘You Speak Carelessly And Recklessly’ – Igbo Group Issues Seven-day Ultimatum To Fani-Kayode

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has lambasted a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, for asking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to leave Nigeria and never come back.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi had raised an alarm over plots to pressure him to flee Nigeria or risk arrest by security agents.

Reacting to the LP candidate’s statement, Fani-Kayode had in a tweet asked Obi to leave the country and never coming back, adding that the sooner the better.

But in a statement on Saturday signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL gave Fani-Kayode a seven-day ultimatum to apologise to the former Anambra State Governor.

COSEYL described Fani-Kayode’s utterance as “unguarded statement,” stressing that the former Minister speaks recklessly and carelessly.

The Igbo youth group said: “Who is FFK to tell Mr Peter Obi, a bonafide indigene of Nigeria to leave his country and never come back. What gave him such audacity to make such unguarded statement.

“We give him (FFK) 7 days to retrieve that statement and apologise to Mr Peter Obi for making such stupid comment.

“If there is anyone that should leave this country to a far away place and never come back, it is Femi Fani-Kayode whose utterances have brought serious embarrassment to the nation.

“Nigeria has been a laughing stock in the international space because of people like FFK who speaks carelessly and recklessly because of what to eat.

“It is high time we separated those who are making a statement and those who are making noise from our political and media spaces. FFK is one of those whose noise is very unwholesome and an embarrassment to the nation.

“We call on Mr Peter Obi to remain resolute, focus and courageous while pursuing to retrieve his mandate freely given to him by Nigerians through the most legitimate means, which is the court.

“People like Femi Fani-Kayode, Lai Mohammed whose job is to lie at all times, Festus Keyamo and the All Progressive Congress, APC, are distractions that should be ignored and not taken seriously because they don’t mean well for our nation.

“The job of retrieving our nation from criminals is a task that must be accomplished no matter the spanner they are throwing at the wheel of progress. Nigeria must be liberated. Enough said!”