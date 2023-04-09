NYSC Reveals Date For Batch A Stream 2 Registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the dates for the 2023 Batch A Stream II online registration exercise.

Naija News reports that the NYSC revealed the new dates in a post on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the Corps, registration would commence on Tuesday April 11, until Monday, April 17, 2023.

Recall that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had in March unveiled a 22-man Inter-Ministerial committee to oversee the 50th year anniversary of the scheme, scheduled to hold in May.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that his ministry needs nothing less than 21 billion naira to fix the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sunday Dare revealed that the National Stadium in Surulere has been completely abandoned for over 17 years before his administration came into power in 2019.

According to the minister, it was when he became the sports minister that his administration started working to bring the stadium back to life starting with the pitch, scoreboard, and tracks.

Dare however lamented that his administration does not have access to the kind of funds needed to completely fix the stadium. He noted that the sports ministry has just 500 million naira of the 21 billion naira needed for the total renovation of the site.