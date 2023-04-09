Ibadan Hotel Breaks Silence On Death Of Popular Social Media Influencer, Khadi

Wetland Hotel in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State has said it is cooperating with the police following the death of a guest Adeshina Olayinka aka Khadi.

Khadi, a social media influencer on Instagram reportedly died after informing her friend of a meeting with an individual at Wetland Hotel on the night of Wednesday, April 5.

The man she was with, however, checked out early on Thursday morning.

It was gathered that the hotel put a phone call to Khadi’s room and she confirmed her safety to the receptionist.

Unfortunately, Khadi was found dead hours later when the receptionist reached out to inform her she was already overstaying.

Speaking on her death, the hotel’s management said in a statement, “To the general public and our dear valued guests, we regret to inform you that an unfortunate incident occurred at our hotel, Wetland Hotel. One of our guests passed away while staying with us.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into this matter, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to assist the police in their efforts to determine the cause of death.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priority. We have taken all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities and services continue to meet the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased, and we offer our support to all those affected by this tragic event.”