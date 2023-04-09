I Spent Almost N1 Billion On My Last Album – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has revealed the amount he spent on his third studio album ‘A Better Time’.

According to Davido, he spent around $2 million (almost one billion naira) on the album.

Davido disclosed this during his media tour for his new album ‘Timeless’ in the United States.

The singer while speaking on the Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York said the fund was spent on features, videos, and promotions.

The award-winning singer further stated that he spent more on his third album than his current one ‘Timeless’ yet he has already made more money from it.

Davido’s third studio album ‘A Better Time’ was released in 2020 with guest features from American heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Summer Walker.

He said, “My last album, I will tell you, I probably spent $2 million. That is for everything. You know what I’m saying?

“I haven’t even spent $300k on this album [Timeless]. And I made more already in three days. It just shows me the level of where African music is going.”