Ex-Minister Of Justice, Ajibola Buried

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, has been buried in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ajibola died at the age of 89.

Ajibola’s death was confirmed by a family source, who disclosed that the former minister passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

Prince Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, is the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

See pictures of his burial below: