Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 9th April 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N742 on Saturday 8th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States reportedly attracted zero Foreign Investment in the year 2022.

A data index obtained by Naija News on TheCable showed that foreign investors shunned the twenty-seven states in the year under review.

This is happening at the time the value of capital importation into Nigeria is said to have fallen by 20.5 per cent to $5.33 billion in 2022 from $6.70 billion in 2021.

The publication also highlighted that out of the 27 states that foreign investors ignored, eight also failed to attract foreign investments in the last four years (2019 -2022).

Meanwhile, in 2022, only ten states attracted foreign investments. Naija News understands that Lagos State led in the period under review as it outshined others, and the federal capital territory (FCT), to top the list of states that attracted the most investments within the year.

See the infographics below for detailed information on how foreign investors related with various states during the review period.