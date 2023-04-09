Aminu Dantata’s Wife, Hajiya Rabi Dies In Saudi Arabia

The wife of popular Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday revealed that Mama Rabi (as she is popularly known), died yesterday at a hospital in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mama Rabi was said to have battled a protracted illness. The sad news of Mama Rabi’s departure from mother earth was confirmed by one of her grandchildren, Sanusi Dantata.

“Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, who died yesterday after a protracted illness!

“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen!

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiuun,” Dantata’s grandchild wrote on Twitter.

Naija News understands that Mama Rabi is the biological mother of one of the popular children of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Tajudeen Dantata.

She was the second wife of the foremost elder statesman. She died in her late 70s and left behind her husband and six children, among whom are; Tajjuddeen Dantata, Batulu Dantata, Hafsa Dantata, Jamila Dantata and Aliya Dantata. And many more grandchildren.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, has died at the age of 89.

A family source confirmed that the former minister passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

Prince Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, is the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”