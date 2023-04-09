Abuja-Kaduna Road Crash Claims Three Lives

Many passengers were reportedly trapped on Saturday after two vehicles crashed on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that at least three people were confirmed dead in the tragic accident while others sustained degrees of injuries.

The accident reportedly involved a Toyota Highlander, with the number plate, KWL198KA, which was travelling from Kaduna to Abuja and a Volkswagen Golf with the number plate, MKA89ZY, coming from the opposite direction.

It was gathered that the victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Sabon Wuse, by emergency response teams immediately after the accident happened.

Unfortunately, three of them were pronounced dead on arrival. The injured victims receiving treatment at the hospital were said to be in critical condition.

According to the PUNCH, the three dead bodies had been handed over to their family members after proper identification at the scene.

Neither the Nigeria Police Force nor the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has yet released any statement on the accident as of reporting time, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 80 children between the ages of 12 and 17, were on Friday morning, abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to BBC Hausa, the children were abducted around 8 am while fetching firewood in the bush.

The assailants reportedly invaded the location, surrounded the children, and marched them away into the forest.

Some parents who spoke with the aforementioned publication said the abductors are yet to contact them to make any demands regarding the kidnap.

Bandits’ activities have been on the increase in Zamfara state despite several government interventions to stem the criminal activity.