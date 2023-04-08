Why DSS Arrested UK-based Nigerian Pastor At Lagos Airport

While the Department of State Services (DSS) has refused to confirm or deny the arrest and detention of the founder of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Tomi Arayomi, and his wife, Tema, sources revealed that operatives of the secret police did indeed apprehend the couple at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

Sources told The PUNCH on Friday that Arayomi was arrested for making “prophecies that are deemed to be inciting.”

A source said, “He was invited for questioning. He has been on our watchlist for some time now over his speeches; his prophetic speeches about the elections.”

Another source noted, “He was invited for questioning over some comments he made not long ago.”

However, when contacted, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, asked the platform to reach out to the pastor.

Afunnaya said, “What did the pastor tell you? Have you called the pastor, and he told you he was abducted or arrested?”

Arayomi’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, who had earlier raised the alarm of the couple’s arrest, later revealed that his brother and wife had been released on Friday evening.

“@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are out. Thank you all for your prayers,” Tobi posted on Instagram.

Recall that before the 2023 presidential election, Pastor Arayomi had urged Nigerians to “vote for an outsider,” noting that the 2023 electoral process would first produce Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as president-elect before things change.