‘What A Big Shame’ – Charly Boy Blasts Soyinka Over Attack On ‘Obidients’

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has slammed Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, over his recent remarks on ‘Obidients’, supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reported that Soyinka on Friday, criticized ‘Obidients’ for the attacks on his personality, calling them ‘fascists’.

Soyinka characterized the ‘Obidient’ movement as a threat to the judiciary in an interview with Channels Television.

The professor added that he had warned Obi ahead of the presidential election that if he lost, it would be his supporters who did so on his behalf.

In their responses, LP supporters made disparaging comments about Soyinka over the recent statement.

But Soyinka responded in a statement titled, ‘Fascism on course’.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, Charly Boy averred he has lost respect for Soyinka stating the Nobel Laureate will never be like Chinua Achebe.

According to him, Soyinka has reduced himself to a little boy for criminal politicians adding it is a big shame.

He said: “The kind respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

“It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians. What a f..king big shame”