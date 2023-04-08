They Want Us To Be Quiet – Keyamo Knocks Atiku, Peter Obi

The spokesperson for the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has alleged that the camps of Peter Obi and of Atiku Abubakar want them to keep quiet so they can spread lies about the 2023 election and its outcome.

Keyamo, who also doubles as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment said so far, all unfounded claims made against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu who is now the president-elect have been countered successfully.

The Minister in a post via his Twitter account on Saturday, went ahead to describe the opposition camps as sore losers who want to tarnish the legitimacy of Tinubu’s victory.

According to him, there is no truth in the allegation that the APC camp is campaigning after victory as their camp won’t be quiet while the opposition spread lies about them.

“After the announcement of the results of the elections, the sore losers have continued propagating unfounded claims aimed at delegitimising the mandate of the President-elect. We have countered these unfounded claims at every point in time and this is what they have interpreted as ‘campaigning after our victory’. No, it is not campaigning. It is defending our mandate against these lies. In reality, they want us to be quiet whilst they run amok with their lies. They have found us hard nuts to crack!” Keyamo tweeted.