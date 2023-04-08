See Mouth-Watering Retirement Packages For Wike, Okowa, Ganduje, Matawalle, Others

No fewer than 17 state governors across the federation would be handing over come May 29, 2023.

Naija News gathered that most of these governors would be retiring into a life of luxury when they retire next month regardless of the economic crises rocking most states.

It was learnt the outgoing governors, most of whom will be completing two terms of eight years in office on May 28, will be entitled to generous monetary pensions backed by laws.

Some of the 17 governors that are ending their tenure include Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Badaru Abubakar(Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

This online news platform gathered from The Punch, in Rivers State, Wike and his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, would be retiring to three new vehicles which are subject to change every three years.

Also, in addition, would be the payment of 100% of their basic salaries, 300% of their annual basic salary for furniture, free medical services and provision for entertainment, with their deputies also enjoying certain perks.

Wike would also be benefiting two choice houses in any area of their choice in Rivers State and Abuja.

All these benefits are backed by the Rivers State Pensions for Governor and Deputy Governor Law, 2012 which was enacted by the administration of former governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Also in Delta, Okowa, as gathered, is entitled to a furnished duplex in Delta State or any other state in the country; medical treatment for him and members of his immediate family; two vehicles, including a utility vehicle, every two years; two armed policemen and one Department of State Security officer; 15 days’ annual vacation in any place of his choice and other benefits and his deputy is also entitled to similar perks.

The Delta State Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits Law, 2005 was signed into law by former governor James Ibori, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007.

The law was amended in 2009 as the Delta State Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits (Amendment) Law, 2009.

The law is said to make provision for ex-governors to be paid allowances and other benefits pegged at N50 million annually.

Similarly in Kano State, Ganduje and his deputy are said to be entitled to a house and free medical treatment for themselves and members of their families upon handover on May 29, 2023.

The law guiding pension rights for former governors and deputy governors also states that they will get well-equipped offices.

The Jigawa State ‘Former Public Officers Pension and Other Benefits Law No. 15 of 2015’ states that a governor, who successfully completes his term without impeachment will be entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to the current salary of the current governor, two brand new vehicles to be provided by the state government and to be replaced after every four year, six-bedroom fully furnished house, two personal assistants not below grade level 10, two drivers selected by the governor and to be paid by the state, a fully furnished office in any location of choice and fully paid medical treatment within Nigeria and abroad.

Akwa Ibom reportedly spends an average of N267.78 million yearly on ex-governors and their deputies and Governor Emmanuel and his deputy are expected to enjoy the same as the state’s Pension Act, 2014 provides.

They are also entitled to the replacement of official and utility vehicles every four years.

In Zamfara the ‘Grant of Pension to Governor or Deputy Governor (Amendment Law), 2006’ made provisions for pensions and other benefits to former governors. It provided a pension for life equivalent to the salary of the incumbent, two personal staff members, two vehicles replaceable every four years, two drivers, and free medical for former governors, their deputies and their immediate family members in Nigeria or abroad.

It stipulated N7 million monthly for former governors and N2 million for former deputy governors, but former governor Abdul-aziz Yari reviewed it to N10 million and N5 million monthly, respectively. However, the law was repealed by the state House of Assembly on November 26, 2019.

In Sokoto, Tambuwal is expected to inherit the Sokoto State Pension Law, which makes provision for N200m every four years for former governors, while his deputy is entitled to perks amounting to N180m, being monetisation for other entitlements, including domestic aides, residences and vehicles that can be renewed after every four years.

Section 2 (2) of the Sokoto State Grant of Pension (Governor and Deputy Governor) Law, 2013 states, “The total annual pension to be paid to the governor and deputy governor shall be at a rate equivalent to the annual total salary of the incumbent governor or deputy governor of the state, respectively.”

In Abia governor Ikpeazu is entitled to 100 per cent of his salary and official vehicles worth N20m to be replaced every four years, a police orderly, two operatives of the Department of State Service, two policemen for the security of his house, as well as allowances for cooks, stewards, driver and gardener, while his deputy will enjoy similar benefits.

The law also made provisions for medical attention for the former governors and their deputies.

The Pension Law for former governors and deputy governors of the state also provides that former governors are entitled to “the sum of money as may from time to time be granted by the state government by way of pensions, allowances and privileges in accordance with this law.”

In Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello will vacate the Government House in Minna to the Senate to represent the Niger North Senatorial District and will be a beneficiary of a pension scheme introduced by the Abdulkadir Kure administration, which provides for the payment of pension to former governors and deputy governors and the provision of two drivers on GL 07, two personal assistants on Grade Level 08, security aides and an SUV renewable every year. He will also get a mansion in a location of his choice.

In Katsina governor, Masari will complete his second term on May 28. He served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives before becoming the governor.

The Katsina State Pension Law, 2011 as amended provides pensions for all former governors of the state, including those who served in the old Kaduna State from which Katsina was carved out.

The governor, just like his predecessors, is to enjoy free houses and medical services under the law as well as pension benefits of N2.22m monthly, vehicles and personal aides.

The Ebonyi State Political Office Holders Amendment Law, 2011 makes provision for the payment of pension to Governor Umahi, who is set to move to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. The law also made provisions for vehicles and personal aides, among others, for the governor and his deputy.