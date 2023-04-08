Rashford Limps Off As Manchester United Go Third After Beating Everton

Manchester United beat struggling Everton at Old Trafford to continue their push for a top-four finish but it seems the game didn’t end as perfectly as coach Erik Ten Hag would have wanted.

Marcus Rashford, the Englishman that has been the most prolific star at Manchester United so far this season, had to limp off the pitch in the 80th minute. Though no confirmation about the degree of his injury yet, his countenance as he made his way off the pitch would be a huge source of concern to United’s fans.

The 25-year-old England international was replaced by Wout Weghorst after it was obvious that he could not finish the remaining 10 minutes of the game.

During the game at Old Trafford, Manchester United were in control, especially in the first 45 minutes. The pressure the hosts applied in the first half finally paid off when Jadon Sancho found Scott McTominay. McTominay smashed a first-time finish past Jordan Pickford.

After Antony’s attempt rebounded off the post, Aaron Wan-Bissaka had the chance to score but he missed the target. Ellis Simms also missed the target with a rare opportunity for the opposition.

After the break, Everton—which have only triumphed once in its previous 30 Premier League away games at Old Trafford—improved, but Anthony Martial’s goal—his first in the league since December, sealed the victory for Manchester United.

With the 2-0 win, Manchester United have surpassed Newcastle to go up to a third position in the standings, six points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Amidst the joy of the victory, United will be hoping that the club’s top scorer Rashford’s late injury is not as serious as anticipated.

As it stands, Everton are only separated from the bottom three on goal differential pending the outcome of other league games this weekend.