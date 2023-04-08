Obidients: ‘It Is Hypocrisy’ – Mr Macaroni Knocks Soyinka

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has condemned the criticism of Noble Laureate, Wole Soyinka, against Labour Party’s supporters in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reported that Soyinka on Friday, criticized supporters of Peter Obi, for the attacks on his personality, calling them ‘fascists’.

However, in a series of tweets on Saturday, Macaroni said there are mobs across all political parties and it is hypocritical and gaslighting to act as if other mobs do not exist.

Macaroni held that attempts to rewrite history will not work, stressing that many of Peter Obi’s supporters have been subjected to the vilest of attacks and hypocrites didn’t condemn it even when the lives of the victims were under serious threats.

The comedian maintained that everyone has a choice to support whoever they want to, however, it is wrong to condemn a certain kind of evil, and yet be associated with those who do the exact thing.

He said, “There are mobs across all the political parties. There is even a mob among the fence-sitters. there are also tribally bigoted Mobs and many other mobs.

“While we must continue to condemn mob actions, it is hypocrisy and gaslighting to act as if these other mobs do not exist.

“The most dangerous people on social media today are those who look on as trolls and thugs attack, curse, and incite violence against some of us but get a hard-on when their friends or those they are affiliated with suffer same fate. They are as complicit and even far worse.

“This attempt to rewrite history will not work. Since 2020, some of us have been subjected to the vilest of attacks and none of these hypocrites condemned such even when our lives were under serious threats. Still, I have always been one to condemn such attacks on others.

“I will continue to condemn any form of attack on people because of their political leanings. I still maintain as always that we all have the right to support any party we wish to. And while we can disagree with these choices, attacking others should never be encouraged.

“However, you cannot condemn a certain kind of evil yet be associated with those who do the exact same thing. That is bias and it is sadly the trend these days. If we examine it properly, these biased and hypocritical fencists are the real MOB.”