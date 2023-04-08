Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 8th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 8th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Seventeen state governors will hand over to their successors on May 29, 2023 and retire into lives of luxury with generous benefits for their services to their respective states even amidst economic crises, mounting debts and unhappy and underpaid workers and pensioners.

The Guardian: The crisis rocking the political space in Rivers State is deepening as aggrieved parties continued to find it difficult to access the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the electoral materials used in the March 18, 2023 governorship election for inspection and consequently cannot file their petitions at the tribunal.

ThisDay: President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the right of aggrieved politicians to contest the outcome of the elections held in the country in February and March, this year.

The Nation: House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has met with nine members of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly who are aspiring to succeed him in June.

Daily Trust: Early in the morning, categories of women from different parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, are lured to the Shagari Low-cost area in droves for various businesses. First are grasshopper vendors who go very early to buy the insects from young men that hunt them from bushes around Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.