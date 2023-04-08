Mikel Obi Is Excited About Frank Lampard’s Return To Chelsea

Former Nigeria international, Mikel Obi who had the best of his club career at Chelsea, said he is happy for the return of coach Frank Lampard to the club.

Naija News has reported that Chelsea decided to re-appoint Frank Lampard who coached the club between 2019 and 2021 after they sacked Graham Potter in the first week of April.

Lampard is expected to serve as the club’s interim manager for the rest of the season. His primary aim is to make the team play as a unit as they strive to finish stronger in the league and probably win the UEFA Champions League.

Though Potter pushed Chelsea down to the 11th spot on the league table, he was able to push the club to the quarter-finals round of the Champions League.

Lampard is expected to beat Southampton later today (3 PM WAT) and then lead Chelsea to Spain to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals.

When Mikel Obi was asked about Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge, the retired midfielder who played alongside the Englishman at Chelsea said he was pleased with the appointment but slammed the club’s management.

“Yeah, I’m very happy, I mean I think the last time he (Lampard) was at the club, he did really well. I think he started really well. He brought the likes of Mason Mount to the club”, Mikel told Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport earlier in the week.

“I think if you look at Frank, and if you look at the way he’s been speaking since he came back, I think you can feel maybe there’s a little bit of hope and enthusiasm.”

On the management of the club, Obi said, “I don’t know if they’re making decisions right, but for me, it just seems like they’re bringing just so many different players, and it’s just not working really”.

On Potter’s sacking, Obi added, “Was the club too big for him to manage? Maybe because when I look at him sometimes on the touchline, it’s like he doesn’t really know what to do … you know, he’s not communicating to the players. He doesn’t tell them what to do on the pitch.

“Was he given enough time? I think so. I think when you look at where the club is now, I mean what is it, 11th? 11th year, seven months. So when you look at it, I mean he’s been given a lot of time.”