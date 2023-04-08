Many Killed As Fulani, Hausa Clash

Scored have reportedly died in Gwadabawa community of Sokoto state, following a clash between the Fulani and Hausa people residing in the area.

Naija News gathered that many locals from both sides, including a security operative, died as a result of the clash.

A local official, Aminu Gwadabawa, told the VOA Hausa, on Saturday, that “People in the area were living in fear, as the conflict even claimed the life of a soldier.

“They are afraid of reprisal attacks from the Fulani bandits.”

According to a survivor, “the Fulani attacked my relation with knives. But he has spiritual powers that would not allow sharp objects to pierce his skin.

“So they intensified the attack on him and succeeded in hacking his head off his body.”

Narrating his ordeal, a Fulani man, who survived the violent communal clash, said he was shot twice.

According to him, “I was shot at twice but I survived. I begged them not to kill me. But they shot at me.”

According to VOA Hausa, when the police in Sokoto were contacted, they said they were still waiting for details of the attack.

Scores were reportedly killed during the conflict, while many sustained injuries.

Attacks allegedly by Fulani bandits, were not new in the area as of recent.