Many Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue IDP Camp

Suspected herdsmen, on Friday, killed many people during an attack on an Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Agan in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.



Confirming the attack in a chat with Channels Television on Friday, the spokesman of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Sewuese Anene, said many residents of the camp were killed.

She added that the casualty figure is yet to be determined, stating that response team had already been deployed to the area to calm down the situation.

Anene added that the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abasse, will visit the scene of the attack very early in the morning to clarify what happened.

This attack followed the killing of a traditional ruler in Apa Local Government Area of Benue earlier in the week along with many others before the attackers moved to the Otukpo Local Government Area on Wednesday, killing 46 persons including a 33-year-old son of the local government chairman and now this at an IDP camp Makurdi, the state capital.